Go red at The Greek this May

girl in red has announced that she will support the release of her sophomore album “I’m Doing it Again Baby!” with the “girl in red: Doing it Again Tour!” The artist will stop in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre on May 29.

girl in red, who is known for her high energy, raucous live shows, spent most of 2023 performing at various festivals, as well as opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. Regarding her return to headline touring, girl in red shared via an Instagram message to fans, “North America, we’re doing it again! I’ m bringing my biggest show to you ever! I’ve put all my creativity into it and it looks … sick.”