Go fly a kite as the medicine goes down at the El Capitan

Disney’s practically perfect classic “Mary Poppins” returns to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. Tickets for the special theatrical engagement March 15- 21 are on sale now.

A Dapper Night fan event screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Guests are invited to arrive in their supercalifragilisticexpialidocious attire. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.

Daily showtimes for “Mary Poppins” are 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatreaacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for regular showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6938 Hollywood Blvd.