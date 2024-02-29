GLAAD Awards make a splash on March 14

The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

Events will be held in Beverly Hills at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, March 14 and continue in New York at the Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 11.

The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles is presented by Gilead Sciences, Google Pixel and Hyundai Motor America, with major sponsor Hornitos Tequila, official sponsors Delta Air Lines and Sony Music Group. The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles official after-party musical performance by David Archuleta is presented by Hyundai Motor America.

For information, visit glaad.org/ mediaawards/35. The Beverly Hilton Hotel is located at 9876 Wilshire Blvd.