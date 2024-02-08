GALA students gear up for LADWP Regional Science Bowl

Students from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy, known as GALA, practiced during the LADWP Regional Science Bowl Scrimmage on Jan 27, showcasing their scientific knowledge and teamwork skills in hopes of clinching victory at the regional competition on March 2.

The LADWP Science Bowl is the official regional qualifying tournament to the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl competition for public, private and parochial schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District geographic area. LADWP Science Bowl regional championships teams have won five national titles and placed among the top five teams nationally 15 times. For information, visit ladwp.com/community/educational-programs /ladwp-science-bowl.