February 22, 2024

‘Frog’ jumps back to the El Capitan

“The Princess and the Frog” will have a special engagement in Hollywood from March 1-9. (photo courtesy of Disney)

Journey into the Bayou as Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” returns to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. Tickets for the special theatrical engagement March 1-9 are on sale now.

A fan event screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.

Daily showtimes for “The Princess and the Frog” Monday-Thursday are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Daily showtimes Friday-Sunday are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/ el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.





