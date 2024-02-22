Former Fairfax Theatre site starts transformation

Work is underway at the former Fairfax Theatre, with only the façade and tower of the 1932-building remaining at the northwest corner of Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.

The project has been years in the making, with the site sitting vacant since 2010. Crews have demolished the building’s interior, including the auditorium and the shops that lined the street. Workers are making way for a 71-unit mixed-use housing and retail complex at the former theater site.

“They’re moving ahead,” said Ira Handelman, a spokesman for the property owner and developer, Alex Gorby. “The façade will be restored to its former grandeur. They took down the rest of the building.”

Handelman said subcontracting for the project is going out to bid and construction is expected to begin in the next four to six months. Other precursory work will continue at the site, which is fenced. Graffiti is scrawled in places on the building and plans call for crews to removed it, Handelman added.

The former theater was a cultural hub for the Jewish community during the 1930s and 1940s during a period of growth in the Fairfax District. It hosted community meetings, religious services and special events at a time when the first synagogues were being built. Movies were routinely shown at the theater. It was most recently operated by Regency Theatres from the mid-1990s until its closure in 2010.

The Los Angeles City Council approved the 71-unit project at the site in 2012. Entitlements from the city remained valid until 2024, giving the developer 12 years to finalize plans for the project and begin work at the site, which began in January.

Preservationists tried to get the site designated as a historic landmark, and it was added in 2021 to the National Register of Historic Places. The developer is required to preserve the theater’s façade and tower, which will be incorporated into the new building.

Steve Luftman, a preservationist and South Carthay resident, extensively researched the theater’s history and spearheaded the effort to get it named to the national register. He said he is saddened to see the building in its current state.

“I think they threw away a great opportunity [to preserve the building]. At least we are going to have the shell,” Luftman said. “I hope it gets done and once again it’s a vibrant corner.”

Jacqueline Canter, of Canter’s Deli, said she saw many movies at the Fairfax Theatre growing up, and added that she was sad to see it go. However, Canter said she is looking ahead to the future and believes the new project will help revitalize the neighborhood.

“Two or three years from now, it’s going to be great,” Canter said. “You have to give it some time.”