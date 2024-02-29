Farhang Foundation’s Iranian New Year celebration returns

The Farhang Foundation will host its 14th annual Iranian New Year Celebration at UCLA’s Dickinson Court and Royce Hall on Sunday, March 10. The festival welcomes spring with the largest celebration of Nowruz in the world. The daylong program is suitable for all ages and includes traditional music, arts and crafts, dance, food, children’s activities, stilt walkers and the signature Grand Haft Sîn display.

Nowruz, or “new day,” is an ancient celebration of the vernal equinox – a universal time of rebirth and renewal. Nowruz is celebrated by over 98 million people worldwide, with festivities spanning across regions such as Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, China, Georgia, the U.S., India, Tajikistan, Turkey and many others. It is the most colorful and lively Iranian event of the year.

All the Nowruz outdoor activities are free and open to the public and will take place in Dickson Court from 12-5 p.m., adjacent to Royce Hall.

Additionally, a special ticketed event takes place at Royce Hall at 6 p.m. The evening concert is presented in collaboration with UCLA’s Herb Albert School of Music. The Nowruz Concert will feature world-renowned musicians, many of whom are flying in from around the world for this event.

For information, visit farhang.org/nowruzla.