Enjoy the opera at Dorothy Chandler

In the first of the two short titles, “Highway 1, USA,” a long-awaited L.A. premiere from William Grant Still, a hardworking couple sees years of sacrifice shattered after a devastating betrayal from a family member. After intermission, enter a gorgeous world out of Oscar Wilde’s imagination with Alexander Zemlinsky’s “The Dwarf,” a gothic fairytale of one-sided love and tragic heartbreak at the hands of a Spanish princess. The titles are both important features in LA Opera’s “Recovered Voices” initiative that is dedicated to showcasing works from composers that have been historically neglected or censored due to oppression.

There will be six performances total. For dates, information and tickets visit, laopera.org/performances/202324-season/highway-1- usa-the-dwarf. The Music Center is located at 135 N. Grand Ave.