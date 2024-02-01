El Capitan turns ‘Red’ for February

Unleash the beast as Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” returns to the El Capitan Theatre Feb. 9-25. Tickets for this special theatrical engagement, including a fan event screening and dinner and a movie are on sale now.

The fan event screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.

Guests also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a Stu-PANDA-ous Valentine’s or Galentine’s Dinner and a movie. $65 Package includes dinner at Miceli’s Italian Restaurant and a reserved ticket to “Turning Red” at 7 p.m. on select dates. Advanced reservations are required by calling 1(800)DISNEY-6 (347-6396).

Daily showtimes for “Turning Red” Monday-Thursday are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Daily showtimes Friday-Sunday are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for regular showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.