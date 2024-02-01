February 1, 2024

El Capitan turns ‘Red’ for February

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red,” which previously had only been released on streaming in the United States, will launch its theatrical release on Feb. 9. (photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar)

Unleash the beast as Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” returns to the El Capitan Theatre Feb. 9-25. Tickets for this special theatrical engagement, including a fan event screening and dinner and a movie are on sale now.

The fan event screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.

Guests also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a Stu-PANDA-ous Valentine’s or Galentine’s Dinner and a movie. $65 Package includes dinner at Miceli’s Italian Restaurant and a reserved ticket to “Turning Red” at 7 p.m. on select dates. Advanced reservations are required by calling 1(800)DISNEY-6 (347-6396).

Daily showtimes for “Turning Red” Monday-Thursday are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Daily showtimes Friday-Sunday are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for regular showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.





