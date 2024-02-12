El Capitan celebrates movie magic

Disney magic comes to life at the El Capitan Theatre, where fans of all ages flock to see classics like “Cinderella,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and newer movies such as “Coco,” “Elemental” and “Haunted Mansion.”

Arrive early to get an up-close look at props and costumes from the featured films, take photos and get some popcorn. Before every show, enjoy a live performance on the theater’s 4/37 Wurlitzer organ, which dates to the 1920s and features four keyboards and 37 ranks of pipes. Step back in time in the ornately decorated auditorium and let the curtain rise.

The El Capitan Theater has been a favorite for families and fans of the “House of Mouse” since the Walt Disney Company acquired the venue in 1989. Theater designer Joseph J. Musil led an extensive restoration, paying attention to every ornate detail of the building’s history. The process was designed to give audiences a movie-going experience unlike any other, steeped in history while offering the latest sound and production technology. Iconic Disney characters introduce the films from the stage, and audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorites and take part in fun interactive fan activities.

The El Capitan Theater has been a Hollywood icon since 1926, when it originally debuted as a space for live theater. Built by Sid Grauman and real estate developer Charles Toberman, the El Capitan has operated as a movie theater since 1941, welcoming generations of film fans. With something for everyone, the El Capitan Theatre remains a place where memories are made and the magic of the movies lives forever.