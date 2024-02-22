Demeter stresses unity with people living with disabilities

In honor of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month in February, Beverly Hills City Council candidate Myra Demeter highlighted her dedication to fostering a more accessible and inclusive community for everyone, especially for individuals with disabilities.

It holds a special place in her heart, notably influenced by her husband, former IDF Officer Dan Demeter, who has navigated life with disabilities after experiencing a stroke.

Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, established in 2009 by the Jewish National Fund, promoted awareness and advocacy for the inclusion of those with disabilities and special needs. Demeter said it aligns perfectly with her vision for the city.

Driven by her family’s experiences, Demeter said she has gained a deeper appreciation for the vital role of emergency services and is more committed than ever to advocate for comprehensive accessibility and inclusion across Beverly Hills. She said her campaign champions policies and initiatives aimed at making public spaces universally accessible, ensuring individuals with disabilities and their families receive ample support, and guaranteeing full participation in all facets of community life.

Demeter said it is important to include the voices of the disability community in policy-making processes at City Hall and she is dedicated to listening to and learning from their experiences to craft policies that meet their needs. Demeter hopes residents support organizations that assist people with disabilities by engaging in awareness and educational programs, and pushing for city-level policies that advance accessibility and inclusion.

For information, visit myrademeter.com