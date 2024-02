The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “Placemakers,” a lecture by author-professor Natalia Molina on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles Central Library. Molina will highlight the Nayarit restaurant, which her grandmother, Doña Natalia Barraza, opened in 1951 in Echo Park. The talk is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested. 630 W. Fifth St. eventbrite.com/e/placemakers-with-natalia-molina-tickets-797397155357?aff=oddtdtcreator.