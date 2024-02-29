Costume Guild honors Bening, Eilish and outstanding designers

Winners have been announced for the 26th CDGA, which took place on Feb. 21 at NeueHouse in Hollywood. The annual CDGA celebrated excellence in film, television, short-form costume design and costume illustration. The CDG includes more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers and illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and new media programs throughout the world.

Wendi McLendon-Covey hosted the evening which celebrated special honorees Annette Bening, Billie Eilish, Francine JamisonTanchuck, as well as the winners of the nine competitive award categories. The gala was sponsored by premier sponsor Western Costume Company and supporting sponsor Westfield Century City.

Bening received the Spotlight Award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design. Bening’s costume designer from “Nyad,” Kelli Jones and the legendary costume designer Albert Wolsky gave heartfelt remarks about Bening and how working with someone like her is the reason they are in the industry.

Jamison-Tanchuck received a standing ovation while accepting the Career Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual whose career in costume design has left an indelible mark on film and television. “The Color Purple” star Danielle Brooks presented Jamison-Tanchuck with the award and reflected on how she “creates characters and cultures, immersing and delighting viewers with stunning images on screen.”

Eilish was awarded the Vanguard Spotlight Award, which celebrates a trailblazer who ignites the imaginations of cognoscenti and audiences alike. The accolade is a tribute to a performing artist who sets new standards in their sphere, not only for their outstanding achievements but also for their courage as a visionary that serves as an inspiration to us all. Shirley Kurata, the designer for Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” music video, presented her with the award.

“Fashion has always been my way of expression – more than anything else it’s like my communication tool,” Eilish said while accepting her award. “I think being able to communicate through what I wear and to show how I feel and who I want to be is such a gift that I feel so lucky to have.”