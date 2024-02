Corky Hale returns to the Catalina Bar and Grill for a performance on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 8:30 p.m. Hale, an award-winning jazz pianist, harpist and recording artist, will be joined by special guests Tricia Tahara, Eloise Laws and Byron Motley. Tickets are $35. 6725 Sunset Blvd. (323)466-2210, catalinajazzclub.com.