Conservancy builds a bridge to L.A.’s past

Since 1978, the Los Angeles Conservancy has led the charge in keeping the city’s past alive, working to vibrantly shape the future with echoes of its rich architectural history.

The nonprofit was established as part of a citywide effort to save the Central Library, a 1926 structure in downtown that came close to facing the wrecking ball despite being listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. The conservancy’s website notes that the building is a forbearer of modern architecture, combining influences from Roman, Egyptian, Spanish Colonial and Islamic styles.

“The nascent conservancy spearheaded a citizens’ task force for Central Library Development to seek a viable solution that addressed the functional needs of the library and the cultural significance of the historic building,” the conservancy’s website reads. “The task force included representatives from downtown corporations such as ARCO, as well as librarians, developers, architects and city officials. The conservancy also organized a grassroots campaign in response to a proposal to demolish the library to construct an entirely new facility.”

Once closed seemingly for good, 15 years of careful work saving and restoring the library by the conservancy led to a grand reopening ceremony on Oct. 3, 1993. The conservancy saved it, and the building is still used as the Los Angeles Public Library hub.

This is just one of many success stories for which the conservancy is responsible. Historically, the organization advocated successfully on behalf of the May Company building, now the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Chase Knolls Garden Apartments, the Herald Examiner Building and the Wiltern and Pellissier Building.

“Preservation is fundamentally about managing change in our communities, to ensure we balance the need for growth and development alongside the preservation, revitalization and reuse of historic places,” senior director of advocacy at the L.A. Conservancy Adrian Scott Fine said.

Fine noted that the 45-year-old conservancy collaborates “with property owners, public officials and other stakeholders to find mutually beneficial solutions.”

Some long-fought efforts have led to disappointment, including the recent demolition of the Chase Bank/Lytton Savings building on Sunset Boulevard, a modernist structure that was the subject of a long-fought battle between developers and preservationists. Fine noted the destruction of the Ambassador Hotel as the conservancy’s biggest disappointment, when the Los Angeles Unified School District won out in clearing the historic property to build a new school.

But for every disappointment, the conservancy boasts several success stories. In recent years, the nonprofit has helped keep major L.A. historic sites like Television City, Century Plaza Hotel, the Formosa Cafe, the Kronish House and the Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Building alive.

“When we preserve a place, we help ensure its stories, layers of history and connections to people are fully acknowledged, understood and represented through the physical place in which these experiences occurred,” Fine said.

Currently, the conservancy is helping to preserve LGBTQ+ rights leader Morris Kight’s residence and the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed, Spanish Colonial Revival-style Complex Theatre and Studios, located at 6480 Santa Monica Blvd.

When it comes to choosing which projects to take on, Fine said that the conversancy typically responds to specific threats, while also working to foster stronger policies and incentives for preservation.

“We work on a vast range of preservation issues proactively and in response to specific threats to historic resources,” he explained. “Through the help of intervention criteria, we prioritize our preservation efforts to ensure they align with the organization’s vision, mission and strategic goals.”

The L.A. Conservancy also holds walking tours and special events to help spread historical knowledge within the community.

“Old and historic places help us all better understand our past, contributions and how far we’ve come. Also, it often makes good economic and environmental sense to reinvest in existing places through their adaptive reuse for housing and other uses to transform, revitalize and build community.”

