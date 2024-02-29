CHLA provides expanded care with new Fetal Cardiac Clinic

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has opened its new Fetal Cardiac Clinic, a unique space for expectant mothers and their unborn babies to continue receiving the highest level of comprehensive care during pregnancy, birth and post-pregnancy.

Located next door to CHLA at Hollywood Presbyterian Doctors Tower, the Fetal Cardiac Clinic is home to CHLA’s team of specialists trained in diagnosing and treating congenital heart defects and heart diseases before birth.

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles takes care of the most high-level, complex cardiac patients in Southern California, and that includes babies still in utero,” Paul Kantor, chief of the Division of Cardiology and co-director of the Heart Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said. “With the launch of our new Fetal Cardiac Clinic, we now have a dedicated space that can serve as a one-stop shop for families in need of comprehensive prenatal diagnostic testing and counseling for cardiac anomalies.”

CHLA’s state-of-the-art Fetal Cardiac Clinic features more than 3,000 square feet of space and three scanning rooms dedicated to fetal cardiology. CHLA uses the latest prenatal diagnostic tools to assess fetal hearts. In addition to fetal echocardiograms, CHLA also offers advanced imaging techniques such as 3D/4D ultrasound and fetal magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, to help diagnose more complex prenatal conditions and tailor treatments that can lead to improved outcomes.

The clinic provides maternal hyperoxygenation testing to predict potential problems with prenatal to postnatal transition of the heart and lungs in highest risk forms of fetal heart disease. Because fetuses do not use their lungs to breathe, how much a heart defect will impact flow through the lungs can be difficult to determine before birth. MHO testing allows the medical team to better predict outcomes and risk-stratify pregnancies to the appropriate delivery and postnatal care plans.

“We recognize that learning your unborn baby might have a heart condition can be one of the most stressful, trying times in a parent’s life,” Dr. Jodie Votava-Smith, director of the Fetal Cardiology Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said. “As a leader in complex prenatal diagnosis, CHLA’s team of specialists is uniquely equipped to provide families with exceptional medical care and emotional support for every step of the journey, as well as cutting-edge research programs and clinical trials aimed at supporting pregnant mothers and improving neurodevelopmental outcomes in children with congenital heart disease.”

Should a child require post-delivery surgical intervention, CHLA’s Cardiothoracic Surgery Program is one of the highest volume programs in the country, with approximately 850 cardiac surgeries a year. More than 20% of CHLA’s heart surgery patients are neonates, and more than 50% of CHLA’s neonatal heart surgeries are high-complexity cases.

“Our surgery group is dedicated to supporting the Fetal Cardiology Program and providing prenatal consultations with families,” Dr. Luke Wiggins, congenital cardiac surgeon at CHLA said. “The excellent diagnostics and care provided by the fetal cardiology team are instrumental in facilitating the outstanding outcomes achieved by the high-complexity neonatal surgical program at CHLA.”

For information, call (323)361- 7398, or visit chla.org/fetalcardiology.