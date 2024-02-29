Celebrate the West Hollywood Design District during ArtWalk

Experience the vibrant art scene of the West Hollywood Design District with the “ArtWalk On + Around Melrose” on Friday, March 1, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Explore the district’s exceptional galleries within a short stroll of each other and enjoy luxury shopping, dining and extended programming on the Melrose Avenue and Robertson and Beverly boulevard corridors in West Hollywood. As the sun sets, join Art Walk After Dark for closing parties, extended hours and collaborations.

Participants include Art Angels, Boffi x Hamilton Selway Fine Art, Casa Pentra, Classic Artforms, Denenberg Fine Arts, Gemini G.E.L., Hauser & With, Kohler Experience Center, Leica Gallery, Louis Stern Fine Arts, M+B, Nino Meir, ONE Gallery, SAV Gallery and Trigg Ison Fine Art. Also participating are Acne Studios, BAPE, Ganni, H. Lorenzo, John Elliott, Kwame Adusei, Madhappy, Palace and Sutton. Restaurants include Butcher’s Daughter, Catch LA, Cecconi’s, Cha Cha Matcha, Craig’s, Drake’s, Gracias Madre, Granville, Great White, Oakberry, Olivetta, Soulmate, SUR and Zinque. Designers Harbour, eggersmann USA and Walker Zanger will be featured at the event.

The West Hollywood Design District is a cultural destination for high-caliber design, art, fashion, dining and beauty. For information, visit westhollywooddesigndistrict.com.