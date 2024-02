Get ready for Broxton Nights. Westwood Village will host the Sweetheart Market on Saturday, Feb. 10. Enjoy shopping, roller skating, food and drink specials, and live music. Westwood Village encourages guests to celebrate their love of community with their nearest and dearest.

Broxton Nights is a monthly night out with rotating themes in the heart of Westwood Village. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. at 1036 Broxton Ave.