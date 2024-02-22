‘Bob Marley: One Love’ struggles with its own legend

In the world of popular music, there’s something of a legends club. An intangible and elite society of artists, its members can only be inducted posthumously. Though deceased, they seem to stick around in the collective imagination for years, decades or maybe forever. Membership is exclusive and prerequisites for entry are not strictly defined, but usually include a combination of the following: a spotless discography, a genre-defining sound, a public image connected to social, political or cultural change and an unexpected life-ending tragedy. These figures are often described using phrases like “larger than life” or “the voice of a generation.” Their ghosts can be seen haunting surfaces such as murals, T-shirts and dorm-room posters. Members include – but are not limited to – John Lennon, Curt Kobain, Tupac Shakur and of course, the reggae prophet Bob Marley.

Unfortunately, “Bob Marley: One Love” proves that making a film about one of these legends is a complicated undertaking.

The film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, known for his Oscar-winning 2021 biopic “King Richard.” The screenplay was written by Green, Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers and Zach Baylin, and focuses on Marley’s rise to international fame. The audience gets a behind-the-scenes peek at a few different aspects of the enigmatic singer’s life and career, including his personal relationships, devout Rastafari faith and the recording of his 1977 album “Exodus.” While the film draws the curtain back slightly, it doesn’t give audiences anything more than a cursory glance at the life and times of the Jamaican icon. For as legendary as Marley is, the film simply doesn’t do him justice, and leaves many questions unanswered. First of all, where does the story of a legend like Marley even start?

“From the beginning,” Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir) says in the film’s trailer. But the film does not start at the beginning of Marley’s life. It starts with a black screen of text explaining that the audience is already well over a decade into his music career –1976. The film chooses to hone in on just a few years – 1976-1978 – that were momentous both in terms of Marley’s life and the political landscape of Jamaica. One of the first major plot points is a politically-motivated assassination attempt on Marley in 1976, just days before a peace concert. With enough tension and build up, this could’ve been a pivotal moment in the film’s story. But the shooting happens in the first act, before the audience has a chance to establish any meaningful connections to the characters outside of what Marley fans may already know.

The brief glimpses we do get into Marley’s youth – vignettes of a young child Marley (Nolan Collignon) and teenage Marley (Quan-Dajai Henrique) – offer little in terms of his backstory or musical inspirations. While it features one scene in which Marley’s original band, The Wailers, record their pre-reggae ska hit “Simmer Down,” it hardly even mentions two-thirds of the original “Wailers” – Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer. These two musicians were not only instrumental in Marley’s career, but also the landscape of Jamaican music as a whole – together with Marley they paved the way for other ska and rocksteady artists and forged a unique Jamaican reggae sound. Tosh and Wailer left the band in 1974 due to disagreements with producer Chris Blackwell (James Norton), and this fact is mentioned only once in the nearly two-hour film. If the film had included more of Marley’s early life, their departure could’ve been a crucial emotional moment, something this film is sorely missing.

The script apparently included scenes with Tosh that were eventually cut. Alexx A-Game, the actor cast as Tosh, even said these scenes had actually been filmed. The choice not to include these two key figures in Marley’s life and career is confounding, and is likely the work of Marley’s estate in an effort to meticulously control his legacy. The film was notably produced by Marley’s son and fellow reggae musician, Ziggy, who appeared on screen to give his seal of approval before the film started. Critics have pointed out other aspects of the singer’s life that seem to have been glanced over by the estate, such as his extra-marital affairs.

As Tosh sang in The Wailers’ 1973 hit “Get Up, Stand Up,” “You can fool some people sometimes, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” While this film may try to fool audiences into believing its own clean-cut version of Marley’s life, it’s not telling the whole story.

Beyond missed opportunities and omitted details, there are elements of the film that seem downright antithetical to Marley’s signature brand of “Easy Skanking.” Moments include Ben-Adir awkwardly lip-syncing to Marley’s isolated vocal track and his dreadlock wig that constantly looks like it’s about to fall off. Everything about Ben-Adir’s performance just seems forced. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s not Jamaican.

The real heart of this film is Lashana Lynch’s portrayal of Marley’s wife and backup singer, Rita. Her emotionally grounded performance is one of the only bright spots in an otherwise drab depiction of the singer’s life. She’s constantly the one going above and beyond with a script that offers very little to work with.

Of course, the film has a stellar soundtrack. If you’re familiar at all with Marley’s music, you know it’s easy on the ears and heavy on the heart. His songs are still powerful today, but evidently not powerful enough to carry a feature film entirely on their own.

For an artist like Bob Marley – whose groundbreaking music and legendary persona are defined by a hefty helping of mystical soul – it’s a disappointment to see an end product so soulless.