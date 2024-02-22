Biden visit L.A., announces $1.2 billion in student debt relief

President Joe Biden chose Los Angeles County as the site to announce $1.2 billion in student debt relief on Feb. 21.

“By freeing millions of Americans from the crushing debt of student loans, it means they can finally get on with their lives, instead of their lives being put on hold,” Biden said at event at the Julian Dixon Library in Culver City.

Biden’s new executive action will cover the first round of those enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, which cancels debt for people who have borrowed $12,000 or less and been paying off their loans for 10 years. Over 150,000 borrowers received emails from the president on Feb. 21, announcing that their debt had been cancelled.

Student debt cancellation has been a key initiative for the Biden administration, though a road block came when the administration’s $400 billion plan was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in July 2023. Biden has soldiered on, however, and the administration has touted that close to 4 million people have benefited from roughly $138 billion in loan forgiveness.

Biden was flanked by local and state officials, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Sen. Alex Padilla and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District.

“My generation and those after me have been unduly burdened by student loan debt,” Horvath said. “President Biden has taken action to correct a broken system that has put millions of young people’s financial security in jeopardy. Student loan forgiveness is an essential and equitable component of our country’s social safety net.”

Biden visited several other sites around Los Angeles, including CJ’s Café in South L.A. with Bass. He also attended a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign in Beverly Hills on Feb. 20.