BHPD warns about impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday

The Beverly Hills Police Department is reminding football fans about the dangers of impaired driving and is asking people to plan ahead if they are attending a Super Bowl party and will be consuming alcohol.

“Let’s make sure Super Bowl Sunday is remembered for great plays on the field, not for unnecessary risks on the road,” BHPD Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “Before you grab a drink, plan ahead for a sober designated driver. Choosing a safer way to go is a win-win for everyone.”

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, the BHPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The BHPD reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also impair the ability to drive safely. Do research and understand the effects of prescription drugs.

For information, call (310)550-4951.