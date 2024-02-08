BHPD arrests armed man at Waldorf Astoria

Beverly Hills Police Department officers took an armed man into custody on Feb. 1 after receiving a report from hotel security.

The BHPD reported shortly after 11 a.m. that officers were investigating a crime at the Waldorf Astoria, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., and advised the public to stay clear of the area. Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards were closed.

Hotel security advised BHPD dispatchers about a male guest staying at the hotel who may be armed. Before BHPD arrived, hotel security knocked on the door and heard someone yell, “I’m going to shoot through the door,” police said.

A BHPD drone responded and observed the suspect with a firearm in his hand on a hotel balcony. Additional BHPD resources responded including SWAT and crisis negotiation personnel, detectives and mutual aid resources. The BHPD Real Time Watch Center constantly monitored the suspect, police said.

“We responded, the subject was seen on the balcony and then he retreated into his room. He was unresponsive, but our crisis negotiation personnel established communication with him and a short time later he safely surrendered himself,” Lt. Andrew Myers said.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Leonardi, 41, of Woodland Hills. He was booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

A preliminary investigation conducted by detectives determined the suspect fired several rounds inside his hotel room. No injuries were reported, Myers said.

The streets reopened in the area around noon.