Beverly Hills General Municipal Election voting begins

In-person voting for the 2024 Beverly Hills General Municipal Election begins Sunday, Feb. 24 and lasts until election day on Tuesday, March 5. There are four in-person vote centers. The Beverly Hills Library is located at 444 N. Rexford Drive and will be open all 11 days of voting. Roxbury Memorial Park Clubhouse is located at 471 S. Roxbury Drive and will be open for four days of voting, March 2-5. La Cienega Park Rodeo Room is located at 8400 Gregory Way and will be open for four days for voting, March 2-5. Horace Mann Elementary School located at 8701 Charleville Blvd. will be open for four days of voting, March 2-5. Residents can also vote by mail either by mailbox or drop box. Vote by mail drop boxes are located at City Hall next to Kelly’s Coffee and Fudge at 455 N. Rexford Drive and at Roxbury Park Community Center at 471 S. Roxbury Drive.