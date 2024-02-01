February 1, 2024

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce will welcome guests to its February “Get to Know Your Chamber” event on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Learn about the benefits and opportunities available to members and what the chamber is doing to assist them. New, current and future Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce members are welcome. Networking begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by a presentation at 9 a.m. Participation is free. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Second Floor. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.





