Awards season lifts into the skies with Regency

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
Hollywood loves an awards ceremony and in its 50th Anniversary Regency Outdoor Advertising is hosting campaigns pursuing awards gold this season with its landmark billboards.
The Entertainment Capital of the World is turning to the top-rated business to help spread word for Oscar campaigns including “Maestro,” “Nyad” and “Poor Things.”
Making fashionable visuals in the skyline of the region is a task they fulfill with pride. Regency’s structures, or “spectaculars,” are strategically placed for optimal exposure. Regency’s placements are as iconic as the brands that appear on their signs. Streaming services such as Hulu, Paramount+ and Netflix have relied heavily on billboards for their promotional work.
With captivating billboards from the Sunset Strip and West Los Angeles to Studio City and the South Bay, Regency is building visibility with customers and awards season voters, spreading communications by businesses looking for improvement in revenue. It is all done artistically in a way that makes people positively spread word-of-mouth information after seeing boards placed in ideal locations that are carefully curated with business owners.
For information, visit regencyoutdoor.com.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply