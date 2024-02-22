Apply for summer jobs in WeHo

West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division is seeking applicants for temporary summer employment.

Enthusiastic and motivated individuals are invited to apply to fill positions that will support, deliver and coordinate recreation and aquatic programs, events and services at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center and Plummer Park Community Center.

Open positions include temporary recreation leader I, temporary recreation leader I (camp), temporary recreation aide (camp), temporary lifeguard and temporary aquatics aide.

Summer employment with the city of West Hollywood offers many benefits including flexible schedules, fun and creative working environments and paid on-the-job training.

Qualifying applicants for temporary recreation leader I, temporary recreation leader I (camp) and temporary recreation aide (camp) will be invited to a mandatory group activity assessment and interview on Saturday, March 23. The assessment will consist of an oral individual interview along with group activities in which participants will be rated on teamwork, leadership, creativity and skills.

Qualifying applicants for temporary lifeguard and temporary aquatics aide will be invited to an interview with the recreation leadership team. Candidates for the lifeguard position will be invited to take a water skills assessment and swim proficiency test. The interviews and swim tests will be held on Wednesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 15.

For information, contact recreation coordinator Destiny Nieto at (323)848-6497 or [email protected]. For information and to apply, visit weho.org/jobs.