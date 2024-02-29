Alexandria House plans Walk-a-Thon Fundraiser on March 23

Alexandria House invites the public to take part in the eighth annual Walk-a-Thon on March 23 at Mount St. Mary’s University, Doheny Campus, 10 Chester Place in the University Park neighborhood.

The event will celebrate founding director Judy Vaughan’s 60th jubilee as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The Walk-a-Thon will offer a time for renewal and to show profound gratitude for her legacy of love and service.

A jubilee is more than a celebration, it is a sacred time of justice and liberation. This year, Alexandria House embraces the essence of the tradition by honoring and reflecting on Vaughan’s life at Alexandria House, marked by justice, hospitality and hope. Organizers will be throwing her the “biggest party ever” in honor of the amazing community she has created in and around Alexandria House.

The Walk-a-Thon is a fundraising campaign. For information and to register, visit give.alexandriahouse.org/event/walkathon2024/e551180.