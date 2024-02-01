The LA Phil presents “A Century of Film Music” celebrating John Williams on Friday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2-3, at 2 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. David Newman conducts the concert, which also features violinist Bing Wang and soprano Diana Newman. Since silent films first showed music’s power to transform moving images, composers have heightened on-screen action and illuminated unspoken drama with soundtracks. Few have a greater appreciation for the history of film music, or have had a larger impact on it, than Williams. The maestro of the movies curates and exploration of cinematic composition featuring landmark Hollywood scores performed by the philharmonic. Tickets start at $73. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.org.