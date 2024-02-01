$1.3 million in grant funds awards by Getty

The Getty Foundation has awarded 13 new grants totaling nearly $1.3 million to support curatorial innovation in the graphic arts as part of its Paper Project initiative.

The grants support diverse projects, including a workshop in at the University of Virginia featuring the largest collection of Aboriginal art outside of Australia, a collaborative examination of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s prints and drawings collection through the lens of decolonization, and the chance to learn about the prints of Edgar Heap of Birds and other Indigenous artists at Oklahoma Contemporary.

The Paper Project supports ambitious curators of prints and drawings who want to raise the visibility of works on paper. These collections are often some of the largest holdings in many museums. In addition to funding curatorial projects that share new research about understudied artists and artworks, Getty has also helped graphic arts professionals with training residencies, workshops, and seminars that bring scholars together to deepen their knowledge of the many materials and techniques used for centuries by artists working on paper. 2024 is the last year of grantmaking for the initiative, which has provided $8.7 million in grants to 72 institutions worldwide.

“The breadth of artmaking processes and materials found in paper collections is expansive, so we shaped this final round of grants for curators to learn as much as they could about everything from retouching and pastels to artists’ books and prints on fabric,” said Heather MacDonald, senior program officer at the Getty Foundation. “Everyone who participates is sure to come away with new skills and ideas for sharing these works of art with the public. It’s so rare for paper curators to get opportunities like these.”

Getty is a leading global arts organization committed to the exhibition, conservation and understanding of the world’s artistic and cultural heritage. Based in Los Angeles, Getty’s Foundation, Conservation Institute, Museum and Research Institute work collaboratively with partners around the world. Getty shares art, knowledge and resources online at getty.edu and welcomes the public for free at its Getty Center and the Getty Villa. The Getty Center is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive. The Getta Villa is located at 17985 Pacific Coast Highway.