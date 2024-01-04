January 3, 2024

Wishing on a rainbow

photo by Karen Villalpando

The skies cleared revealing a bright, double rainbow on Wednesday afternoon, signaling the prospects for a prosperous 2024. We wish all our readers a very happy and healthy new year.





Previous Post
Corman plans campaign kickoff in Beverly Hills
Next Post
Hammer Museum book reading




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize