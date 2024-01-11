Wim Wenders film series

Film lovers are invited to “Wim Wenders: An American Cinematheque Retrospective” running from Thursday, Jan. 11, through Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Egyptian Theatre, Los Feliz Theatre and Aero Theatre. American Cinematheque will welcome Wenders, a legendary filmmaker and pioneer of New German Cinema, for a 15-film retrospective that attempts to capture the curiosity, profundity and cinematic joy central to his films. The schedule includes “The Road Trilogy,” “Perfect Days,” “Tokyo-Ga,” “Wings of Desire,” “Until the End of the World” and “Paris, Texas.” Showtimes vary; see schedule. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd.; Los Feliz Theatre, 1822 N. Vermont Ave.; Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. americancinematheque.com.