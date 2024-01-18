WeHo ‘Shpeherds’ screenings for Holocaust Day of Remembrance

The city of West Hollywood will host a film screening of “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog” in recognition of International Holocaust Day of Remembrance. The screening will be followed by a conversation with the film’s writer and director Lynn Roth.

The free event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in West Hollywood’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. RSVP is requested at shepherdfilmscreening.splashthat.com.

“Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog” chronicles the unbreakable bond between a boy and his dog, Kaleb, a beloved German Shepherd, during the 1930s in Germany. The film is based on the award-winning and bestselling novel “The Jewish Dog” by Asher Kravitz and tells the story largely from the dog’s perspective. The film was released both nationally and internationally and has been featured at many film festivals, including the Toronto Jewish Film Festival and the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival, where it won Best Feature Film.

Roth is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker. She also directed the award-winning feature film “The Little Traitor,” based on famed Israeli novel “Panther in the Basement” by Amos Oz, which starred Alfred Molina. As well as serving as executive producer for the highly acclaimed series “The Paper Chase,” Lynn has the distinction of being the first female showrunner for a dramatic television series.

West Hollywood has a long history of commemorating victims of the Holocaust as part of recognition of a Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust, Yom HaShoah. Yom HaShoah is observed as the day of commemoration for the approximately six-million Jews and five million others who perished in the Holocaust because of the actions carried out by Nazi Germany and its accessories. West Hollywood is home to many Holocaust survivors and family members of Holocaust survivors.

In addition to Yom HaShoah, in November 2005, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated Jan. 27 each year to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945.

West Hollywood regularly co-sponsors film screenings and discussions to bring awareness to human rights issues as part of its Human Rights Speakers Series, which encourages communities to learn about and discuss human rights issues in a shared cultural and educational experience. For information, please visit weho.org/hrss.