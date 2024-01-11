VINTAGE: WeHo celebrates diversity on MLK Day

Members of the West Hollywood City Council, city staff and residents watched a broadcast of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech in observance of MLK Day in this photograph in the Jan. 20, 2000, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. The event was part of the city’s annual observance of the holiday and celebration of diversity and inclusion. Over the years, the city has transitioned to holding a day of service each year in observance of MLK Day. This year, the day of service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at West Hollywood Elementary School, 970 N. Hammond St. For information, visit weho.org/volunteer.