VINTAGE: Local businesses, residents rebuild after earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake occurred on Jan. 17, 1994, causing widespread damage throughout the Los Angeles region. The temblor caused the collapse of the Fairfax-La Cienega off-ramp of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway and heavily damaged the façade of the Beverly Center, as shown in this photograph from the Jan. 20, 1994, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News, and damaged numerous other buildings in the area. The earthquake was the most powerful to hit the L.A. region in the past 50 years and caused nearly $44 million in total damage.