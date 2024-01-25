VINTAGE: Football legends receive honors in Hollywood

Sportscaster and former NFL star Ahmad Rashad, right, joined legendary college football coach Eddie Robinson (1919-2007) in this photograph in the Jan. 18, 1996, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News during a ceremony at The Palace (now Avalon) in Hollywood honoring football players from historically Black colleges. The Eddie Robinson Award was presented that year to James Roe, of Norfolk State University, who later played for the Baltimore Ravens and was an offensive coordinator for the Arena Football League’s Baltimore Brigade. Robinson coached football for 57 years at Grambling State University in Louisiana and won 408 games. Rashad is an Emmy-Award-winning sportscaster who played with the St. Louis Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

The National Football League’s conference championships will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens at noon, and the Detroit Lions playing the San Francisco 49ers at 3:30 p.m. The Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3:30 p.m.