Jazz lineup announced for 2024 Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the initial line-up for the 2024 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival; Jodeci, Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper with special guest Yebba. Celebrating 44 years, the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is presented by the LA Phil, and takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16.

The 2024 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will be once again co-curated by jazz titans Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington, frequent collaborators who performed together at the Bowl in August 2017. Oscar and 14-time Grammy winner Hancock is the LA Phil’s Creative Chair for Jazz and has been performing at the Bowl for seven decades. Bringing the lineage of hard bop and spiritual jazz into the 21st century with a decidedly contemporary musical approach, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated L.A. native Washington will also return to the Bowl with his stunning live performance style.

Two-day packages are available now to returning package holders. Group sales begin on Feb. 1, and single tickets go on sale Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

For information, visit hollywoodbowl.com. The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 Highland Ave.