The Wallis offers discounts for two upcoming programs

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is offering Monday Madness $10 tickets for “Camille A. Brown & Dancers: ink” on Jan. 12-13, and “Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black) on Jan. 13-14. A limited number of tickets are available.

A prolific, visionary director-choreographer, Brown’s acclaimed, electrifying dance company is appearing in a moving, two-night-only event. Join Camille A. Brown & Dancers in an exploration of self-empowerment, Black love, brotherhood and resilience that examines aspects of Black life that are too often appropriated, rewritten or silenced. Brown made history last year as the first Black director in the history of the MET opera, and as the first Black female to be nominated for a Tony Award as both director and choreographer for a play on Broadway. With traditional African rhythms, “ink weaves together African American social dance with African, tap, jazz, modern and hip-hop movement to lift up and celebrate Black lives and resilience. The program is recommended for audiences ages 11 and older.

“I lift up our real-life superheroes of the past who paved the way for us to fly and ‘be fly.’ In flight, we see the superpower of Black people in America,” Brown said.

“Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black) is a rare and extraordinary piece of theater conceived, written and performed by Carolyn Ratteray. Through clowning, poetic text and a tour-de-force performance, “Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black)” deeply investigates the nucleus of Black joy.

As her mother is dying, Teayanna finds herself in a netherworld between life and death as she struggles to help her mother cross over. The journey reveals the wisdom of the ancestors, invokes the legacy of the Middle Passage and unfolds the surprising secrets within her mother’s purse. The unique and powerful story, rich with humor, raw honesty and passion, offers a meditation on how to reconnect with joy. The program is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older.

The Wallis is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. For information, visit (310)746-4000, or visit thewallis.org.