Enjoy a return engagement of the hit immersive crime scandal drama “The Manor-Murder and Madness at Greystone” from Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Feb. 3, at Greystone Mansion. Written by Kathrine Bates and directed by Martin Thompson, the original production is directed by Beverly Olevin and produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford. The company includes Arby Hinton, Daniel Leslie, Carol Potter, Amy Tolsky, John Combs, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Gail Johnston, Eric Keitel, Nathalie Rudolph, Peter Mastine and Stafford. Showtimes are at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, 19, 25, 26 and Feb. 1, with a matinee at 1 p.m. on Jan. 29. Admission is $75; advanced reservations required. 905 Loma Vista Drive. (310)364-3606. theatre40.org.