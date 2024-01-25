UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance is hosting a “The Healing Project,” a performance by multidisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Pinderhughes will be joined by special guests for an examination of the U.S. prison industrial complex. “The Healing Project’ set out to articulate paths to healing by bringing together the stories of people impacted by violence. Through original music and film, the performance amplifies the testimonials of people affected by incarceration, policing, violence and detention. Tickets start at $39. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.