The Ebell calls for submissions in ‘A Woman’s Place’ art exhibit

The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education, invites artists to submit their work for its upcoming juried exhibition, “A Woman’s Place” in celebration of National Women’s History Month.

All accepted artworks will be included in a show at the Ebell of Los Angeles from Thursday, March 21, through Tuesday, April 30. One winning artist will be selected to receive a one-year membership to the Ebell of Los Angeles. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. for public viewing. Following the reception, viewing will be available by appointment only, and during public Ebell events.

The Ebell welcomes three esteemed professionals from the Los Angeles arts scene as jurors for the special exhibit. They are Shana Nys Dambrot, arts editor for the L.A. Weekly; Taylor Bythewood-Porter, independent curator and former assistant curator at the California American Art Museum; and Amy Scott, executive vice president of research and interpretation and the Marilyn B. and Calvin B. Gross Curator of Visual Arts at The Autry Museum.

“The Ebell of Los Angeles was one of the first locations in Los Angeles to exhibit artwork by women. Our focus on art and women’s stories stems from deep within the fabric of our organization,” said Laurie Schecter, board president of the Ebell of L.A. “It remains extremely important to us to continue amplifying women’s voices and providing a platform to share female stories. This year’s art exhibit will focus on the journeys, hopes and dreams of women throughout the ages and will be judged by an exceptional group of professional women who have, and continue to make, invaluable contributions to visual art in Los Angeles. We cannot wait to review the entries and look forward to the celebration and exhibit next March.”

Since its inception in 1894, the Ebell of L.A. has focused on inspiring women and building community. The organization’s programming reflects a continued commitment to create space for women and uplift their stories.

The planning committee selected “A Woman’s Place” to inspire artists to share their own stories, reflections, hopes and dreams for women and the place they take in society. Whether it is reflections of triumph or heartbreak of the past, celebrations and calls to action for today, or hopes and dreams for tomorrow, the Ebell wants to see various interpretations of a world where women belong and take up space. The exhibit will be one part of an array of activities celebrating National Women’s History Month at the Ebell throughout March.

Entries will be accepted from anyone living and working in Los Angeles County. The submission period is open through Feb. 8 and the fee to enter is $20. Artists are welcome to submit up to three entries that are a maximum of 26-inches-by-30-inches in size. All chosen artists will have the opportunity to offer their exhibiting pieces for sale during the show. For information and entry forms, visit ebellofla.org/awomansplace.