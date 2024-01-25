Sting’s ‘Message’ dances into Pantages

Broadway in Hollywood, Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK have announced that the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will host the U.S. Premiere performances of “Message in a Bottle,” a new dance theatre production by Sadler’s Wells associate artist Kate Prince, set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting. “Message in a Bottle” will play at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited one-week engagement (seven performances only) from Feb. 6-11.

“Message in a Bottle” sees a village alive with joyous celebrations suddenly come under siege. In the chaos, three siblings – Leto, Mati and Tana – are separated from their parents. They undertake a perilous journey to new lands and set out on their own extraordinary adventures. Songs include “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Walking on the Moon,” “Englishman in New York,” “Shape of My Heart” and “Fields of Gold.”

The soundtrack to “Message in a Bottle” also features new vocals by Sting and new arrangements by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (“Hamilton,” “The Greatest Showman”), with guest vocals from award-winning actress and singer Beverley Knight MBE and Lynval Golding (“The Specials”).

Tickets for “Message in a Bottle” are available for purchase at broadwayinhollywood.com or in-person at the Hollywood Pantages Box Office, located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd.