January 4, 2024

‘Small Things’ art exhibit

In collaboration with the California Art League, TAG Gallery is displaying “Small Things” from Wednesday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Feb. 2. Curated by fine art photographer Eric M. Renard and sculptor Ken Ronney, the exhibit features works by 28 regional artists. The artworks demonstrate small, precise details that are often overlooked, such as ornate brushstrokes, shadow, highlight, texture, color and composition. A reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5-9 p.m. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. taggallery.net.





Previous Post
Italian cinema
Next Post
Beverly Hills book club




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize