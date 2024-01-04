‘Small Things’ art exhibit

In collaboration with the California Art League, TAG Gallery is displaying “Small Things” from Wednesday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Feb. 2. Curated by fine art photographer Eric M. Renard and sculptor Ken Ronney, the exhibit features works by 28 regional artists. The artworks demonstrate small, precise details that are often overlooked, such as ornate brushstrokes, shadow, highlight, texture, color and composition. A reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5-9 p.m. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. taggallery.net.