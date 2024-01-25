Skirball observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Skirball Cultural Center is holding its annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day observance with a special exhibit tour on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2-3 p.m.

The event examines the story of the Bloch family, which spent more than 80 years trying to recover a beloved painting stolen from their Czech Jewish relatives during the Holocaust. The story is highlighted through the Skirball’s original exhibition “RECLAIMED: A Family Painting.” Curator Alissa Schapiro and Bloch family heir Cheryl Bernstein will give a behind-the-scenes tour of the exhibit, adding new historical context and discussing the process of curating the display.

The Skirball Cultural Center is located at 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. For information, visit skirball.org/museum/reclaimed-family-painting.