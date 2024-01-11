Siso’s depictions of land, water center new gallery exhibition

Tierra del Sol is pleased to present “Vicente Siso: Memories of the Land and Water” at the new gallery location in West Hollywood. Siso has been an artist in the Studio Arts Program since 2012, this marks his debut solo exhibition. Siso was born 1962 in Madrid and raised between Venezuela, Trinidad and Miami; he moved with his family to Southern California in his early 20s.

Masterfully working across subject matter, Siso has generated a prolific series of landscapes, portraits, and still-life works rendered in either acrylic, pastel, pencil or watercolor. Drawing from family portraits, his own reference photographs, and recollection, his colorful compositions demonstrate his range of interests and skill across media. Siso’s tropical landscapes and seascapes reflect the geographies of his past, employing rich patterns and incorporating people to make meaningful connections between culture, memory and the environment. Siso titles his artworks in a mix of Spanish and English, signifying the celebrated and integral complexities of his life in Los Angeles County. “Vicente Siso: Memories of the Land and Water” opens on Saturday, Jan. 13, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. The exhibition is on view through Sunday, March 3.

The Tierra del Sol Gallery is located at 7414 Santa Monica Blvd. For information, visit tierradelsolgallery.org.