Sam Wasson book signing

Author Sam Wasson will sign and discuss his book “The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story” on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Diesel Bookstore. The New York Times bestselling author returns with the definitive account of Academy Award-winning director Coppola’s decades-long dream to reinvent American filmmaking through his production company American Zoetrope. Through Zoetrope’s experimental, communal utopia, Coppola attempted to reimagine the entire pursuit of moviemaking. Now, more than 50 years later, the visionary filmmaker’s dream persists. 225 26th St., Ste. 33, Santa Monica. (310)576-9960, dieselbookstore.com.