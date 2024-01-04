Roston announces firefighters’ endorsement

Beverly Hills City Council candidate Alissa Roston has earned the endorsement of the Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association in her campaign for City Council

Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association members cited Roston’s more than 40 years of dedicated service to the community, and recognized her wealth of institutional knowledge, governance experience and collaborative approach as key attributes.

“After completing our formal endorsement interview process, we are proud to endorse Alissa Roston for Beverly Hills City Council. With over 40 years of dedicated service to our community, we feel she has the institutional knowledge, governance experience, and collaborative approach needed to lead our city in the right direction,” read a statement by the BHFA. Roston expressed enthusiasm about the endorsement.

“I am thrilled and honored to receive the endorsement of the Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association,” she said. “As I walk this city, one resounding message remains clear, the profound gratitude our community holds for our fire department. As a longtime resident, I’ve witnessed their compassion and hard work and I appreciate their dedication to ensuring the well-being of our community.”

Roston has been an integral part of Beverly Hills for over four decades. She has served as an elected school board member and president, city commissioner and chair, and Rotary Club member and past president.

Roston, along with her late husband, Dr. Warren Roston, raised a family and actively participated in sports, volunteerism and the Temple Emanuel community. As a grandmother, she continues to care for the next generation while maintaining her commitment to serving the community.

For information, visit rostonforcouncil.com.