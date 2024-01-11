January 10, 2024

Poetry Night at Chevalier’s

Join Chevalier Books in Larchmont Village for Poetry Night on Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. Poets and authors Cynthia Hogue, William Archila, Sarah Maclay and Tennison S. Black will read their work. 133 N. Larchmont. chevaliersbooks.com.





Previous Post
Holocaust talk
Next Post
LA Phil ‘Mahler 6 with Dudamel’




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize