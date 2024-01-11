Melrose site for next CicLAvia

Mark your calendars for CicLAvia – Melrose on Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The 50th open street event will open up four miles of streets on Melrose Ave, connecting Fairfax to Vermont avenues.

For the latest updates on volunteer opportunities, route details, Hub activities, parking and transit recommendations, and bike rental information, keep an eye on our main event page.

Enjoy the pop-up park for the day in a people-powered way, whether that’s walking, jogging, biking, roller skating, skating or simply spectating.

You can also learn more by joining CicLAvia for a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Information is available for the meeting at ciclavia.org/community_meeting_ciclavia_melrose.

Recommendations for local eateries, historic landmarks, vibrant murals and more along and adjacent to the route will be published soon on the CicLAvia wesbite. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.