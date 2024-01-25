Masters of Taste sets the table for April

Come celebrate and be part of the seventh annual Masters of Taste. Los Angeles’ premier outdoor, luxury food and beverage festival returns and will be taking place on Sunday, April 7, from 3-7 p.m. on the field of the iconic Pasadena Rose Bowl. 100% of the proceeds will directly benefit Union Station Homeless Services, a non-profit organization providing over 50 years of homeless services and housing for thousands of neighbors.

Masters of Taste is introducing chef Bret Thompson and Lucy Thompson-Ramirez as the hosts, which also marks the seventh anniversary of this celebrated event. Masters of Taste 2024 culinary master and executive chef Bret Thompson and Pez boss lady Lucy Thompson-Ramirez are a dynamic husband and wife team that have made a significant impact in the hospitality industry. With their passion for culinary excellence and warm hospitality, they have created a signature name for themselves in the Los Angeles dining scene and beyond.

Thompson and Thompson-Ramirez are set to open a new restaurant in Pasadena in Winter 2024. This concept, named Pez Modern Coastal Kitchen, will offer a diverse menu featuring sea-to-table and farm-to-table cuisine, showcasing the best of seasonal California flavors. The restaurant will highlight their expertise in curing, smoking and dry-aging meats and seafood, and their partnerships with local farmers and specialty producers. With a focus on creating a modern coastal dining experience, they aim to contribute to Pasadena’s thriving culinary scene and bring a fresh and exciting new concept to Pasadena.

Masters of Taste 2023 was a sold-out event that attracted over 3,000 guests and garnered media attention all throughout Southern California and beyond. The seventh annual Masters of Taste 2024 is also expected to bring over 3,000 food and beverage enthusiasts together for one afternoon to celebrate this exhilarating festival, which will include the finest fare from over 100 culinary masters and restaurants, delectable sweets prepared by L.A.’s top Sweet Masters, top beverage masters who will be featuring signature handcrafted cocktail tastings from over 25 spirit brands and top cocktail bars, a premier 50-Yard-Line Cocktail Bar, select wineries, local craft breweries, cold-pressed juices, cold brew coffee, live entertainment and much more.

Every dollar raised at the 2024 Masters of Taste event will benefit the work of Union Station Homeless Services (Union Station), a local organization successfully fighting to end homelessness. Over the last six years, Masters of Taste has impressively raised close to $3 Million, helping countless families and individuals find a secure and welcoming place to call home. What is more impressive is that Union Station has seen a 97% success rate in permanently housing people since adopting the Housing First model. Their mission transcends just providing temporary shelters; they are committed to creating lasting solutions for homelessness through housing, supportive services, and connection to the community. Over the past 50 years, Union Station has grown to be one of the best homeless services agencies in Los Angeles and is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating homeless services in 38 communities spanning from Eagle Rock to Pomona.

Masters of Taste 2024 is a 100% outdoor event. Additionally, all guests will be receiving their very own utensils and hand sanitizer to use throughout the event.

Mark your calendars and save-the-date for the return of the seventh annual Masters of Taste 2024.

Masters of Taste 2024 is a 21+ event. A VIP Power Hour will be held from 3-4 p.m. and general admission will be from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and early bird tickets will be available until Thursday, Feb. 15. For information on Masters of Taste 2024, visit mastersoftastela.com. The event will be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium, which is located at 1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena.