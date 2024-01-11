Luminaries honored for non-profit work

The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization with a focus on healing and inspiring through art, hosted its 2024 HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The gala served as a celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary and honored several artists.

Writer, director and producer Neil Gaiman with The Visionary Award where he transformed the venue from a music venue to a mystical library for his version of “HEAVEN on Earth.” Gaiman teamed up with his longtime collaborator Michael Ralph to bring his vision to life and enlisted playwright Jeremy O. Harris to serve as the evening’s “librarian” emcee.

Actress Amy Smart and TV host Carter Oosterhouse were honored with 2024 The Spirit of Elysium Award for their outstanding charitable contributions.

Actress Cara Santana won the 2021 Spirit of Elysium Award, recognizing her tireless efforts in support of The Art of Elysium’s mission during an unprecedented time of global pandemic.

For information, visit theartofelysium.org.